Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of UGI worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,689.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in UGI by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in UGI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

UGI opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

