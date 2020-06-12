iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $65.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

