Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Hexcel by 105.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,994,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $19,837,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in Hexcel by 44.4% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,525,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after purchasing an additional 469,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $17,103,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.