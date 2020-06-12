1,110 Shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,193. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

