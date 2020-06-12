Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,030 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Macquarie raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.