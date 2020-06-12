Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -303.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

