Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.38% of Methanex worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Methanex by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 208,528 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Methanex by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Methanex by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Methanex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $19.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.97.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

