Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 19,605 Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 1,135.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,305,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 603,391 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLS shares. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of CLS opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Celestica Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.