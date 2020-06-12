Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 340 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 12,666.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.31.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

