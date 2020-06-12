Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in XP were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in XP during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in XP during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

NYSE:XP opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33. XP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $43.52.

XP (NYSE:XP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.79 million for the quarter.

XP Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NYSE:XP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for XP (NYSE:XP)

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in UGI Corp
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in UGI Corp
680 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank
680 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.
Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Hexcel Co.
Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Hexcel Co.
1,110 Shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank
1,110 Shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report