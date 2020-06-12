Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in XP were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in XP during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in XP during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

NYSE:XP opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33. XP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $43.52.

XP (NYSE:XP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.79 million for the quarter.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

