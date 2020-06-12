SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX opened at $28.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.