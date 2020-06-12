VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 237,140 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $92,521,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $49,147,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $115,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,230,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $136.29 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.