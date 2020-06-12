Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 8,813 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $64.85 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.042 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,785 shares of company stock worth $1,003,248. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.