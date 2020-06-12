Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,520,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,321,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.11.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $318,200.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,181 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,148.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $745,409.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,757 shares in the company, valued at $10,187,343.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,886 shares of company stock worth $14,636,156. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

