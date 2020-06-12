Anne Mccallion Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $354,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $144,200.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

