Anne Mccallion Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $354,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $144,200.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

