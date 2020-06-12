Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 10,273 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 10,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $435,369.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,852.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,251 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $147,757.95.
  • On Thursday, May 7th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,320.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $65,301.51.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $33,282.10.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.37. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $49.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $6,401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $20,893,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Natera by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Natera by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

