Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 136,190 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,190 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.44% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGS shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

