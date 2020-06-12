Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 539,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Cfra lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of WRB opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.81. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

