Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $11,301,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $313.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.52 and its 200-day moving average is $238.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.33.

In related news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

