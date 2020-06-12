Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,577 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 33,384 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,561.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

