US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Secureworks worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Secureworks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Secureworks by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Secureworks by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Secureworks stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Secureworks Corp has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Secureworks Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

