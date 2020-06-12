Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 15,980 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 71.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $5,666,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,305,461 shares of company stock valued at $285,602,275 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $83.89.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

