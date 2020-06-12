BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $59,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

