BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 39,767 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 227.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,416,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,873,000 after buying an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,644,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,595,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,478,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,737.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

