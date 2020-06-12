BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,929 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

WRE stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

