CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of CVB Financial worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2,180,460.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $24,655,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 287,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 284,905 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.67.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

