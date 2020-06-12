Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,358,000 after acquiring an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 246,314 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.