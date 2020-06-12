BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 41,329 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 304.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Core-Mark worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of CORE opened at $26.13 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

