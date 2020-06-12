Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 194.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,575,000 after buying an additional 848,454 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,773,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,285,000 after buying an additional 181,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,046,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,461,000 after buying an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 457,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,105.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,891 shares of company stock worth $5,989,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $160.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

