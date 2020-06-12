MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 219.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of MasTec worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

