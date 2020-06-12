BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Barnes Group worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

