BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 81.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $1,322,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.8% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 217.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 151,767 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFIX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $703.18 million, a P/E ratio of -134.51 and a beta of 0.99. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

