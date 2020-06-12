BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 265,189 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 1,318.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 77.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 101,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 435,151 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of TV stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.