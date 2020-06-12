Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FATE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 69.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $240,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $759,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 175.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

