BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,224 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Murphy USA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 9,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 640,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Murphy USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

