BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,399 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of DLB opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

