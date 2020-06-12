BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 224,674 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 420.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.35% of A10 Networks worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.75 million, a PE ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.78. A10 Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

