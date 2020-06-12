BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.73 Million Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 802.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,115,000 after acquiring an additional 475,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 20.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

