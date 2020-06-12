BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 47,349 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $23.92 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

