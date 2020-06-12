BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.76 Million Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,217 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 65,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,988 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.34. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.