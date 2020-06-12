BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 18,286 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,265,000 after purchasing an additional 865,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $21,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 473,598 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $759,669.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,339.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $66.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

