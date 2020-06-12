BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.77 Million Stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 770.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after buying an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

