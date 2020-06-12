PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in PACCAR by 15.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

