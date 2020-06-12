Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,458 Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 127,221 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

ALEX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Harrison bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at $426,279.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

