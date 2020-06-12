Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $158,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $22,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,861,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 472,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,388,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of LADR opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.35. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 108.52, a quick ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

