Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $158,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $22,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,861,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 472,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,388,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of LADR opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.35. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 108.52, a quick ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Murphy USA Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Murphy USA Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in PNM Resources Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in PNM Resources Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 44,066 Shares of Slack
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 44,066 Shares of Slack
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 111,118 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 111,118 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,399 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,399 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 224,674 Shares of A10 Networks Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 224,674 Shares of A10 Networks Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report