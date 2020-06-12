Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,231 Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the first quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.43 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.