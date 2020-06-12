Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.10. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

