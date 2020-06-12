Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,260 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 254,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 167,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

