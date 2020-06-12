Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 19.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 627.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 304,777 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Eventbrite by 33.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Eventbrite by 106.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Eventbrite Inc has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.80%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

