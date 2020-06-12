Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. Axos Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

